Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday remembered the eminent author and social activist Mahasweta Devi on her death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Fondly remembering Mahashweta Di on her death anniversary. She was like a guide for me. Through her works, she gave voice to the marginalised sections of the society. We miss her a lot."

Mahasweta Devi won several awards, among which the most prominent are the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Jnanpith and the Ramon Magsaysay awards. She was conferred the Padma Shri in 1986 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2006.

She died on July 28, 2016, at the age of 90 . (ANI)

