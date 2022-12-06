Pushkar (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday offered prayers at the Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar.

She also visited Ajmer Sharif and offered a 'chadar', before visiting the temple.

"Our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited Ajmer Sharif today and offered her prayers. The greatest virtue of our nation is its UNITY IN DIVERSITY and we shall continue celebrating the beauty of the diversity that exists in India," All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee participated in the preparatory meeting of the G20 Summit which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister sought cooperation from political parties for its success and termed them, stakeholders.

India's G20 presidency is an honour for the country which is something every Indian should take pride in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political parties at the meeting on Monday.

Sources said Prime Minister told an all-party meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan that India's G20 presidency is not just an honour to any particular individual or political party but to the entire nation.

"It is a big proud moment for us as a nation and all of us are stakeholders and therefore we all need to cooperate and make this a huge success," sources said quoting PM.

Further elaborating on how this brings an opportunity for India to showcase its vast cultural heritage, PM said, "There was a point when everybody would consider India only up to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru but now we will be able to show the world the unseen India which is beautiful and dynamic yet united."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among those leaders who spoke in this meeting were former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda and N Chandrababu Naidu, among others. (ANI)

