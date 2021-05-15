Kolkata, May 15: The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday claimed the life of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, Ashim Banerjee, at a hospital in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed. Mamata Banerjee’s Younger Brother Ashim Banerjee Dies, He Was Undergoing Treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far.

