Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Cooch Behar on November 8 to inaugurate the annual 'Rash Utsav' at the century-old Madan Mohan Temple, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Organisers of the festival have invited Banerjee for the inauguration, he said. "The CM is trying to find some time out of her busy schedule to visit Cooch Behar for the programme," the bureaucrat told PTI.

Asked if the CM will be holding any administrative meeting there during the visit, the official said that nothing has been fixed as yet.

"The itinerary is yet to be prepared. Nothing can be said for sure. We will chalk out the entire schedule in a couple of days," he said.

Madan Mohan Temple, situated in Cooch Behar town, was constructed in the 1880s during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan.

Rash Utsav, held in the month of November in honour of Lord Krishna or Madan Mohan, is an occasion for grand celebrations in Cooch Behar.

Festivities last for around a month, with people from neighbouring districts and states visiting the place to join in the celebrations.

