Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated TMC workers on her party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.

Also Read | Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Stampede: Registration For Darshan Resumes in Katra.

Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998.

Also Read | Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Orders Probe.

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare," she said on Twitter.

Banerjee, the stormy petrel of West Bengal politics, led her TMC to an emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly elections and became the CM for the third consecutive term.

"As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)