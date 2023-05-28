Hamirpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) A man was injured after he was accidentally shot by an alleged poacher here on Sunday, police said.

Rajneesh was returning home after paying obeisance at a Shiva temple in Gasota, while four youths were hunting animals near Chhayorin village around 7:30 am, the police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Rides Bullet Train in Japan, Bats for 'Equivalent' Service in India (See Pics).

While hunting an animal, one of the poachers fired a bullet that hit Rajneesh in the chest, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested one of the hunters. The hunter's gun was also seized. Rajneesh was taken to the local medical college for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Smiling in Detention? Fake Photo of Protesting Wrestlers Suspected To Be Edited by AI App Goes Viral, Here’s a Fact Check.

The arrested accused was identified as Sandeep alias Kaki, who works with the Vigilance Department. A case has been registered in the matter, the police added.

Mukesh Chauhan, up-pradhan of Narsin gram panchayat, where the poachers were hunting, demanded the arrest of the remaining three.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)