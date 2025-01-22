Visakhapatnam, January 22: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl with cerebral pakllsy near Visakhapatnam, police said. Appala Raju, Visakhapatnam North Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that B Yella Rao was taken into custody for the alleged assault on the girl while she was home alone in JV Agraharam village, Bheemili mandal, Visakhapatnam district.

According to Raju, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Tuesday when the girl's grandmother left to tend to goats, leaving the girl alone. Rao reportedly entered the home and assaulted her. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Dead Body Delivered in Parcel to Woman in West Godavari District, Probe Underway.

When the grandmother returned and found the door shut despite having left it ajar, she discovered a drunken Rao lying on top of the girl. The man pushed the grandmother away in an attempt to escape, the ACP stated. Residents later apprehended Rao and assaulted him, resulting in his hospitalisation. He was discharged today and immediately arrested by police under BNS Section 65, Clause 1, as well as the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Law Student Sexually Assaulted by Her Classmates Including Boyfriend in Visakhapatnam, Victim Saved by Father While Trying To Die by Suicide; Accused Arrested.

Police noted that the girl's parents work as labourers to support the family, while her 15-year-old sister is currently attending school.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)