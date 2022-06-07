Saharanpur (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman into marriage by claiming that he was from her community.

Suhail Shah, who had initially introduced himself as Saurabh, has also been accused of rape.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Hits Back at Troll for Calling Him ‘rich Boy Who Can’t Get in Shape’ Read … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

After the marriage, involving some Hindu rituals, the man and his family tried to force the woman to convert, according to the complaint lodged by the woman at the Dehat police station, Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said.

The woman, a resident of Janakpuri, alleged that Suhail Shah had also claimed that he was a resident of Punjabi Bagh but his house was located in Haqeeqat Nagar.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

She said she tried to sever their relationship on learning the truth.

Personnel from the Dehat police station arrested the accused from Maheshwari Adda Behat Road when he was trying to flee to Dehradun, the SP said.

He said further action will be taken after producing the accused before the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)