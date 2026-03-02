Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Holi 2026 is just around the corner, and the festive mood has begun to show across the country, even among political leaders.

On Monday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was seen enjoying the spirit of Holi while he was travelling to Barwani for the Krishi Cabinet meeting. During his bus journey, the Chief Minister joined a folk singer and was seen singing "Phag," a traditional Holi folk song. Yadav was seen enjoying and humming the song along the journey.

Phag, also known as Faag, is a popular folk singing style linked with Holi. It is widely sung in regions like Nimar in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Bundelkhand. These songs are usually performed during spring and focus on Radha-Krishna, love and joy, with instruments like dhaf and chang adding energy to the performance.

Earlier in the day, Yadav, along with cabinet members, offered prayers at the Bhilat Dev Temple situated in Nagalwadi village, Barwani district, and sought peace, prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

CM Yadav and state ministers reached here to hold an agriculture cabinet meeting in the district as part of the state's declared Farmer Welfare Year 2026, and ahead of the meeting, they offered prayers at the temple.

After taking blessings at the temple, the Chief Minister and ministers appreciated the scenic beauty and surroundings of the temple.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to the development of Madhya Pradesh, stressing that Bhilat Dev is the deity of the Nimar-Malwa region and would begin the cabinet meeting with prayers to the deity.

He added that the decisions taken in the Cabinet would be in the interest of the people of the state and farmers.

The Chief Minister also visited the temple premises and highlighted that the Bhilat Dev Temple, located in the Satpura valleys, is a very picturesque place filled with positive energy. Along with this, CM Yadav and the cabinet members posed for a group photograph as well.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister explored an exhibition showcasing agricultural produce from farms and orchards of the Nimar region, and farmers briefed him on local agricultural practices on the occasion.

In view of the Agriculture Cabinet meeting, the district administration and allied departments set up thematic presentations at the exhibition. It included natural farming implementation models, Vocal for Local initiatives, banana development model, dollar chana value chain, Barwani chilli-based products, sesame as an emerging crop, sugarcane economic model, Mission Sickle Cell Eradication programme, and innovative forest village development initiatives. (ANI)

