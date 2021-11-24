Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): A man has been arrested by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in the Dindoshi area of the city.

The man was presented in court today and was sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police, the victim and the accused resided in the same area.

The police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, based on the girl's statement. (ANI)

