Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Also Read | Nagaland: All Seven NCP MLAs in State Extend Support to Faction Led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, slit the throat of his wife at their home in the Ramgarh area in Samba and fled. After receiving information about the incident, police swung into action and arrested Sunil, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter at Ramgarh police station and further investigation is going on.

Also Read | Judges Shouldn't Use Protocol 'Facilities' To Assert Claim to Privileges, CJI DY Chandrachud Tells High Courts Chief Justices.

A board of doctors conducted post-mortem examination of the body, police said.

Rimpy and Sunil have a two-year-old daughter, according to police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)