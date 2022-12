Saharanpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for raping a mentally challenged minor girl here, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone to her neighbour's house to attend an event with her family, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said citing the complaint filed by her father on Sunday.

The accused, a native of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, was also present at the event. He lured the 15-year-old girl, took her to a jungle on his motorcycle and then allegedly raped her, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The minor girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

