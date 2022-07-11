New Delhi, Jul 11: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by their 59-year-old neighbour who lured them by giving money to buy toffees and toys, police said on Monday.

The accused, who is a vegetable vendor, was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time Announced: NTA to Release Hall Ticket Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, they said, adding that the two girls, aged six and seven years, were neighbours and used to often play together outside their residence, they said.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the mothers of both the minors approached the police, alleging that the girls were raped by a man, who after after committing the act, also threatened them to not tell anyone about it, police said.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra: Now, Direct Helicopter Services From Srinagar to Panjtarni for Amarnath Yatris.

The parents of both the girls alleged that the minors used to play together outside their house and taking advantage of this, the man had raped the girls earlier as well, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said on July 9, a call was received about the sexual assault on two minor girls.

Immediately, police reached the spot. Both the girls were counselled. Statements of the victims were recorded and their medical examination was conducted, the officer said.

"As per statements and counsellor report, a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376AB (Person committing an offence of rape on a woman under twelve years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)