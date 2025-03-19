Agartala, Mar 19 (PTI) West Tripura police on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the gang-rape of his wife, an official said.

The accused, identified as Subrata Dey, was presented before a local court, where police sought his remand for further interrogation.

Subrata, who resides at his in-laws' in Jogendranagar house with his wife—who has 75 per cent intellectual disability—allegedly organised a drinking party for his friends on January 5 at Chowmuhani Bazar under Amtali police station.

Intellectual disability is a term used to describe a person with certain limitations in cognitive functioning and other skills, including communication and self-care.

"After consuming alcohol, Subrata and his friends allegedly assaulted and raped the woman in an intoxicated state," said sub-inspector Mrinal Paul, quoting the FIR lodged by the survivor's father on March 14.

While the victim's husband has been arrested, five other persons named in the FIR remain at large, he added.

Paul added, "The investigating officer went to court to record the victim's statement in the presence of a magistrate. The accused was produced before the local court, where police have sought his remand to gather further details regarding the case."

