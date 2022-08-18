New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area and cheating shopkeepers in the city and NCR areas, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Chawla, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On April 5, a car theft was reported in the Rajouri Garden area. Following the theft, the owner of the vehicle received multiple messages of overspeeding challans in Delhi/NCR area on her registered mobile number, a senior police officer said.

The accused was last spotted in GIP Mall, Noida. On Tuesday, a police team rushed to Noida, spotted the vehicle near Sector-62 and overpowered the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said.

Chawla disclosed that in February last year, he had stolen a car from a Rajouri Garden parking lot after taking keys from the parking attendant posing as the owner. He was arrested in that case and was released on January 11, police said.

After his release from jail, he stole the second car from another parking lot in Rajouri Garden using the same modus operandi, they said.

He also cheated shopkeepers on the pretext of providing lower denomination currency like Rs 10 or Rs 20. He disclosed to have cheated more than 100 shopkeepers and showrooms in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad after coming out of jail, they added.

