New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was arrested from Yamunanagar in Haryana for allegedly stealing Rs 15 lakh from his employer in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Mahto, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, they said.

On Monday, the victim, Kushagra Aggrawal, a resident of Civil Lines, was in need of cash for his business, so he withdrew Rs 30 lakh from bank through his servants, police said.

He asked his two employees, Vijay Kumar Mahto and Gaurav, to withdraw the amount from the bank at Chandni Chowk and bring to his residence, a senior police officer said, adding that both of them withdrew cash and kept Rs 15 lakh each in two bags.

They reached Aggarwal's house and waited outside the society since he was not answering his phone.

Suddenly, Mahto made an excuse to Gaurav and decamped with the bag carrying Rs 15 lakh, the officer said.

During investigation, Mahto's mobile phone was found to be switched off, however, CCTV footages revealed that he moved towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate, police said.

Seven teams were constituted and sent to all the railway stations, bus terminals, taxi stands and other relevant places for tracing the accused, they said.

Aggarwal's employees were separately interrogated.

It also came to notice that sometimes, Mahto used to visit one of his relatives at Yamunanagar in Haryana.

Thereafter, a team was sent there and the accused was apprehended from a tea shop at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar on Wednesday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He was carrying a bagpack with bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

The stolen money was recovered from his possession, police said.

During interrogation, Mahto said that he belongs to a poor family and has three unmarried daughters. With the hope that such a big amount may change his life, he committed the offence. He was planning to escape to Nepal to evade police for some time, the DCP said.

