Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Chengamanad Police on Friday arrested a man in Kochi for dragging a dog along a road by a rope around its neck tied to the back of a car.

A suo moto case was registered against the driver of the vehicle, Yousuf, after a video of the merciless incident was posted on social media by a bike driver named Akhil, who was driving behind the vehicle.

The incident took place in Kochi's Athani area.

Later in the evening, the Kerala Police said :"A case has been registered under Sections 428 and 429 (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) of the IPC against the taxi car owner." (ANI)

