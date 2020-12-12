Guwahati, December 12: The results of elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam will be declared today. The counting of votes for the Bodoland elections results 2020 will begin at 8 pm. News18 Assam-NorthEast will host the live streaming for the counting of votes for the BTC poll results. Scroll down to watch the online telecast of the Bodoland elections results 2020 in Assam. Arms and Ammunition Seized in Assam Ahead of BTC Polls.

Polling for the elections to Bodoland Territorial Council was held in two phases. The first phase of balloting was held on December 7 in 21 seats. The second and final phase of elections to remaining 19 constituencies were held on December 10. 10. Over 77.01 percent voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling for 21 seats in Udalguri and Baksa districts. The second phase of polls saw around 80 percent voter turnout for 19 seats in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

Live Streaming of Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Results:

A multi-cornered contest was seen in politically significant BTC elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its junior ally in Assam, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), contested the polls separately. The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) fought together. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) were also in the fray.

The BTC election was scheduled on April 4 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribal-based BPF has been ruling BTC since 2005 after the tribal autonomous body was constituted in 2003.

