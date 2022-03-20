Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): One accused was arrested from Noida for an alleged fraud of more than Rs 2.35 crores in the guise of paying a man Rs 3 crores from a Government of India scheme.

As per the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, the accused, Himanshu Bhandari was arrested on March 15, 2022, on the charges of duping an Odisha-based businessman of Rs 2.5 crore. The accused reportedly duped the businessman from Joda in the Keonjhar district by posing as a senior government/RBI official, it said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years.

The EOW, Bhubaneswar stated that the complainant, Pramod Rout had alleged that Himanshu cheated him to the tune of Rs 2.35 crore on the pretext of paying Rs 3 crore under Pradhan Mantri Rahat Kosh Yojana against his insurance policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)