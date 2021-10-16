Muzaffarnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after being harassed by a loan shark in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Saturday.

Sanjay Bajaj, a commission agent at a ‘sabzi mandi', had borrowed money at interest from Ashok and the two had a dispute over the interest rate, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Youths Blackmail Woman Over Nude Pics and Videos, Extort Rs 5 Lakhs.

Bajaj attempted suicide on Friday and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, locals blocked the Saharanpur highway in protest against the loan shark.

Also Read | Lion Attack in Gujarat: 8-Year-Old Killed by Wild Animal in Amreli.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh reached there along with other officers and pacified the protesters and restored the traffic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)