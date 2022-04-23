Alipur (New Delhi) [India], April 23 (ANI): A man was arrested for murdering his wife in Alipur, informed the officials on Saturday.

Reportedly, the couple had come to Delhi to get their daughter back when a scuffle broke out between them and then, the husband beat his wife to death.

"A PCR call was received at Police Station Alipur on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 regarding the murder of a lady at Budhpur, Alipur. The address was traced and local police rushed to the spot. The lady had been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital," informed the police.

Later, the woman was declared dead at the hospital and the accused was arrested within six hours by police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

