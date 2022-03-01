Agra, Mar 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly creating disturbance during a 'chadar' offering ritual on the last day of the 367 'Urs' of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave in the Taj Mahal, police said.

A senior ASI official claimed that two youths were suspected to have raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the 'chadarposhi' in the evening and one of them was thrashed by the visitors at the main mausoleum. The official said the other man fled from the spot but the locals were able to identify him.

Also Read | ISSF World Cup 2022 Medal Tally: Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold, Esha Singh Bags Silver.

Tajganj Police Station SHO Bhupendra Baliyan told PTI, "The youth was identified as Suhail (19), a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. He was handed over by the CISF to to the Tajganj police for creating disturbance during the 'chadarposhi' at the Taj Mahal."

Suhail was booked under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent for medical examination, the SHO said, adding that he also sustained some injuries.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 1.8 Million Bad Accounts in India in January 2022.

A 1,381 m-long 'chadar' was offered on the last day of 'Urs' of Shah Jahan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)