Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) A government school teacher was charred to death inside his car which caught fire in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Rishi Kunj Colony on Ratlam Road, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Stalker Kills Minor Girl by Hitting Her Neck With Sword in Jalore, Caught and Thrashed by Villagers; Arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (36), a resident of Bhimpur, they said.

Jain was posted as a teacher at Ghanakshari government school, police said, adding he was on his way to school when the car caught fire.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 10-Year-Old Boy, Forced To Beg After Mother's Death Due to COVID-19, Becomes Millionaire Overnight.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)