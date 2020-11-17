Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his house in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Didwana town due to a short circuit.

The rest of the family members came out but 25-year-old Vijay fell unconscious inside, SHO Narendra said.

He said Vijay could not be rescued and his charred body was found after the flames were doused with the help of fire tenders. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

