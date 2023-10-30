Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Panvel in Navi Mumbai has allegedly been cheated of Rs 21.59 lakh by some persons under the pretext of getting him an insurance policy from a private company, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case in this connection against seven persons.

The accused approached the victim on different occasions with a proposal of an insurance policy for him and allegedly took Rs 21.59 lakh on some pretext or the other between October 4, 2022 and October 20 this year, an official from Panvel police station said.

Later, when the victim contacted the accused, they gave evasive replies and did not get him the insurance policy, he said.

The victim filed a police complaint on Saturday. A case has been registered against six men and one unidentified woman under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

A probe was on into the case, the police said.

