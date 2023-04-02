Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling bid, Customs Department officials arrested a man coming from Dubai at Mumbai airport and seized gold worth Rs 4.62 crore.

According to Mumbai Customs, the man from UAE, travelling from Dubai was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airporton on Saturday. He was allegedly attempting to smuggle 24 KT gold bars weighing around 9000 gram. Customs Department said the seized gold was valued at Rs 4.62 crore.

The case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Last month, three foreign nationals were intercepted at Mumbai airport for allgedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.40 crore. The foreign nationals had arrived to Mumbai from from Addis Abada.

As per the Mumbai Customs, the accused had concealed the gold in their undergarments and in the sole of the footwear. (ANI)

