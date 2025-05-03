Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3, (ANI): A man was arrested in connection with concealing his religious identity from marrying a woman police personnel and physically assaulting her in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The victim police personnel lodged an FIR against her husband at Mandideep Police Station in February, under sections of physical assault and domestic violence. Later during the probe, an additional section of MP Freedom of Religion Act was added based on the facts revealed into the matter.

Following which, the accused was arrested from Bhopal's Jahangirabad Police Station area on Friday (May 2) where he used to run a cafe and was produced before the court.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Obedullaganj, Sheela Surana told ANI, "Initially the victim was posted in Bhopal and she came in contact with a person, who works at some online platform. Both of them had an affair and later they got married (in 2019). When the complainant got selected for a higher post (ASI), she went for training, after which they got married. Recently, a case came to light in which the woman had lodged a complaint at Mandideep police station regarding the physical assault."

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 85, 351 and 3 of BNS. Additionally, based on the evidence in the case, section 5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Act was also added in the matter. After that the accused was arrested and produced before the court," she said.

When asked about the accused hiding his original identity from the complainant at the time of meeting, the officer said, "The victim told the police that when the registry of her house was being done, then she came to know that his name was something else." (ANI)

