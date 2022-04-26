Kolkata (WB), Apr 26 (PTI) An inmate of a drug rehabilitation center at Belghoria in the northern fringes of the city died in the facility on Tuesday and members of his family ransacked it, a senior police official said.

The inhabitant was identified to be a resident of the area, who was sent to the private rehabilitation center at Jatin Das Nagar by his family on April 22, he said.

On Tuesday morning the youth's family members were informed by the authorities of the rehabilitation center about the youth's death. His relatives reached the place and vandalised the facility, the police official said.

No one has yet been arrested in the incident and the body was sent for post mortem, he added.

"We are questioning people and talking to the family members of the deceased as well. The probe is on," the official said.

