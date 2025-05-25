Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) A man was detained for allegedly thrashing a woman on a road in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident surfaced online. In the video, the man is seen dragging the woman on the road by her hair and kicking and slapping her.

Also Read | Telecom Scams: Airtel Approaches Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea on Joint Telecom Initiative Against Fraud.

Station House Officer, Ganj police station, Mahaveer Singh, said that based on the video, a person has been detained.

"They are nomadic people and had some dispute. The accused is being questioned," he said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Salaries of Over 1 Crore Govt Employees Set for Major Overhaul With Expected Hike of 39.74%; Check Details.

Singh said the woman had not been approached by police yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)