India News | Man Dies After Falling in Bathroom

Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died on Sunday after he sustained head injuries following a fall in the bathroom of his house in Wadi area here in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased Ramesh Kumbhalkar was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

Following the incident which occurred at 2.30 am, he was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

