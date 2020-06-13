Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
India News | Man Dresses as Yamraj to Raise Awareness About COVID-19 in J-K's Udhampur

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:31 AM IST
India News | Man Dresses as Yamraj to Raise Awareness About COVID-19 in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): A local artist dressed up as Yamraj and visited various markets of Udhampur city on Friday to create awareness about COVID-19.

He urged people to observe social distancing, wear masks, and not come out of their houses unnecessarily stating that he will take them along if they do not follow these norms.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

Deepak Kumar, the man dressed as Yamraj said, "It's your duty as well to understand that social distancing is important. People should wear their masks."

"PM Modi has been stating the same thing for your safety only. I am Yamraj and I am tired now, hence I thought of coming here and tell people to stay at home and not gather in market areas," Kumar said. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

India Jammu and Kashmir Kumar local artist
