Nagpur, Jul 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old man drowned in a river in Kalmeshwar tehsil in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Muralidhar Sarve was crossing the river in Govri village, police said, adding that his body was found on Sunday.

A case of accidental death has been registered. PTI

