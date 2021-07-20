Rescue teams searching for the body of the man who drowned in the waterlogged underpass.

Gurugram (Harayana) [India], July 20, (ANI): A man died allegedly due to drowning in a waterlogged underpass at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Monday. Rescue teams took around two hours to track down the body, said R Yadav, a fire department official.

"We received a call through '112' that a man has drowned in a waterlogged underpass at Rajiv Chowk. Rescue teams took around two hours to flush out the body," said R Yadav.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Delhi-NCR due to incessant rains that occurred on Monday morning. Waterlogging has hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging has been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road due to heavy rainfall, while the traffic was seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted and informed about the waterlogging issues and urged the commuters to plan their travel accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)