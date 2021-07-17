Muzaffarnagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Rathi, they said.

Rathi had gone to a tube well early this morning when he accidentally touched a high-tension electric wire in Dhirahedi village under Bhopa police station area of the district, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

