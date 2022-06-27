Kota (Raj) Jun 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was electrocuted to death after he fell into a water-filled ditch and came in contact with an underground electricity line on the railway station road under Bhemgangmandi police station of the city, police said on Monday.

The deceased man was identified as Mahaveer Meena alias Sonu, resident of Bhimganjmandi area of Kota, who ran a betel shop on the same road.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Poll 2022: Mukesh Darbar, Candidate for Sarpanch's Post, Booked for Using Dog for Campaigning in Khandwa.

Meena was taking his two children to tuition centre on motorbike on Monday morning when the incident happened, circle inspector at Bhimganjmandi police station, Laxmichand said.

The children escaped as they fell on the other side of the road.

Also Read | Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: IAF Receives Over 94,000 Applications Within Four Days of Registration.

He was immediately rushed to MBS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The circle inspector said that digging work was recently carried out on the road for developmental works by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) and during the course of digging by JCB, the underground electricity line by KEDL was likely to have suffered damage exposing the electricity wire.

"The family members alleged negligence by engineer of KEDL and on the report filed by them, the police lodged a case of causing death by negligence under section 304 (A) against assistant engineer of the power distribution company," he further said.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased along with other locals demonstrated outside the mortuary demanding monetary compensation and a government job to the wife of the deceased man.

A delegation led by local Congress leader Amit Dhariwal met Kota district collector later in the afternoon and demanded some compensation and a government job.

"The family members ended demonstration and agreed to take the body after they were assured for Rs 10 lacs compensation by companies involved in work on the road and contractual job or shop to his wife and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem later in the day, DSP and CO of the area," Kaluram Verma said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker and Kota – Bundi MP Om Birla, MLA Sandeep Sharma ex BJP MLA Phralad Gunjal also met the aggrieved family members and conveyed them condolence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)