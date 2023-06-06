Ballia (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in the Narhi area here, apparently unhappy over his house being illegally occupied, police said on Tuesday.

Six people were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of the man, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Onkar Nath Rai (65), a resident of Sohaanv village, police said.

Villagers saw his body hanging from a tree On Tuesday morning and alerted the police, they said.

Circle officer (Sadar) Ashok Mishra said the police recovered a suicide note from the deceased.

He said Rai was under stress over the illegal occupation of his house.

On the complaint filed by the deceased's son Prabhakar Rai, a case was registered against JP Singh, Yusuf Khan, Raju Sonkar, Santosh Kesari, Sujeet Seth and Harmeet Singa Bagga under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation, he said.

