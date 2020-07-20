New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was found hanging inside the Congress headquarters' servant quarters here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Singh, they said.

Also Read | 751 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Jammu And Kashmir Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

According to police, they received information regarding the incident from the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road on Sunday.

The deceased's brother informed police that Prakash has kept himself locked in his room since Friday evening and was not responding to his calls, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Signs Rs 557-Crore Contract with BEML to Procure 1,512 Mine Plough For T-90 Tanks.

When a police team reached the spot, it found him hanging in the room, he said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which revealed that he was depressed due to marital discord, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was addicted to drinking and was suffering from depression as his wife and children were residing separately, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)