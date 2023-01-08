Bareilly (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A day after an electrician was found dead in this district, police on Sunday arrested his wife and her lover in connection with the murder.

Police have also arrested a friend of the lover for the murder.

Also Read | Punjab: Civil Services Officers to Go on 5-Day Casual Leave in Protest Against Arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal.

According to police, the electrician, Rohit Patel, was found dead with his throat slit in Pargawan village on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia said, "We have arrested Arti, the wife of the deceased, along with her lover Anuj Patel and his friend Vivek Prajapati for the murder."

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Contribution of NRIs in India's Development.

"Arti and Anuj met over a social media platform almost two months ago and went into a relationship. When Rohit came to know about this, he beat up Arti on several occasions," the officer said. "Arti along with Anuj planned to murder Rohit. Anuj took help of Vivek to kill Rohit and abandon his body in a field."

The accused have been booked for murder and sent to judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)