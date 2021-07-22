Kotdwar (U'khand), Jul 22 (PTI) A man from Ghaziabad who had accidentally fallen into a gorge two days ago here in Uttarakhand was rescued alive on Thursday.

Upendra Tyagi (29), who had come to Kotdwar on a personal visit, was returning to Ghaziabad on his scooty when the accident occurred.

He had stopped by the roadside to urinate when he slipped off the edge of the road and fell into an 80-metre deep gorge near Amsaur on Tuesday, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) sub-inspector Saukar Singh said.

Tyagi sustained injuries on the head and leg due to the fall and could not clamber out of the gorge himself. He kept crying for help but no one could hear him, Singh said.

Locals grew suspicious when they saw the scooty parked at the same place for two days and informed the police.

An SDRF team started searching for the man, who was found lying in the bushes in the gorge on Thursday.

Though hungry and thirsty, he was luckily found alive, Singh said.

He has been sent to a hospital for treatment, Dugadda Station House Officer (SHO) Indrajit Singh Rana said.

