Jabalpur (MP), Feb 9 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Special Judge Jyoti Mishra held the man (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

Apart from prison sentence, he was also fined Rs 500, said special public prosecutor Ajay Kumar Jain.

The man raped his minor daughter while other family members were away on March 17, 2018.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother and brother the next day after which a police case was registered.

