Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI): A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in September last. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the man, working as a waiter, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and sentenced him to undergo 20 years RI.

The court imposed also a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to prosecution, the waiter, who was a neighbour of the girl, sexually assaulted herat her house.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with police after she narrated the incident to her.

A case was registered and the waiter arrested. The trial was on in the court and he was found guilty.

