Muzaffarnagar, Sep 21 (PTI) A special court here sentenced a man to four years imprisonment for kidnapping a minor after holding him guilty under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special judge Kamlapati also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ram Kumar.

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 5 More Days of Police Custody.

According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Kumar was booked in the kidnapping case at Mundet village in Shamli district on August 22, 2006.

Police had rescued the six-year-old child and arrested Kumar, who was booked under the Gangsters Act, Singh said.

Also Read | Gurugram Accident: 52-Year-Old Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Injured After Being Hit by Car.

Kumar has already been convicted in the kidnapping case, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)