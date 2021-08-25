Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): A person was arrested by the Special Investigation Branch of Himachal Police on Tuesday and about 7.5 kg charas was allegedly seized from him.

The accused, Narayan Singh, has been arrested under the Narcotic Substances Act and his remand will be sought from a local court today, the police informed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies While Cleaning Sewer Tank in Kanpur District.

The accused was arrested and the consignment of charas was recovered during a surprise checking of vehicles in Kullu on Tuesday night, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)