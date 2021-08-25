Kanpur (UP), Aug 25: A man died and two others fell unconscious while cleaning a sewer tank in Pali Bhogipur village, in Kanpur district.

One Malkhan, had hired Hari Kishore, 28, to clean the sewer tank on Tuesday. Hari Kishore along with his brother-in-law Bidhnu Kodwa had come to clean the sewer tank.

When Hari Kishore opened the lid of the sewer tank, there was no water.

He took a spade and started digging near the pipe, meanwhile the spade fell into the tank and he went down to take it out.

Hari Kishore cried out for help and his brother-in-law Kallu went in. Both fell unconscious.

The landlord Malkhan Singh also went down in the tank and fell unconscious after inhaling the poisonous gas.

The villagers later brought out the three and took them to the hospital, where Hari Kishore was declared brought dead.

The doctors managed to revive Malkhan and Kallu.

On being informed police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Narwal inspector, Shesh Narayan Pandey, said that "The exact cause of death of the man will be ascertained only after the autopsy report."

