New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Shahdara metro station on Tuesday for carrying a country-made pistol in his luggage, officials said.

The passenger, a resident of Shamli district, was intercepted around noon during security check, they said.

Also Read | MoU Signed Between NHLML and State Government for Construction of Ropeways in Himachal … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Carrying arms and ammunition is not allowed inside the metro network.

The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police who will conduct further investigation, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)