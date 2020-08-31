Aurangabad, Aug 31 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday.

The infant was found dead in the water drum at the residence of the accused, Krishna Shinde, in Zari Budruk village, an officer said.

Also Read | India's Core Industrial Output Down 10% in July Due COVID-19 Pandemic.

During investigation, Shinde told police that he was irritated by crying of the infant, which disturbed his sleep, police inspector Jaywantrao Chavan said, adding that Shinde's sister had come to the residence of her parents for delivery.

A case of murder has been registered by the police.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)