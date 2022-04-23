Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) The West Bengal directorate of economic offence has arrested one person for allegedly duping several hundreds of senior citizens of around Rs 9,000 crore with promises of large returns, a police official said on Friday.

Sleuths of the DEO conducted a raid on Thursday night at a house in Ballygunge area of the city and arrested the director of a ponzi scheme company, which has so far allegedly duped mainly retired persons, a senior officer said.

The company has been operating since 2007 and duped its customers by promising them to double their money, the official said.

“We received a specific complaint against the accused in Topsia area of the city following which we arrested the person from Ballygunge's Queens Park area. Our investigation is on,” he said.

When produced before a city court, the man was sent to jail custody for three days.

