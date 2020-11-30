Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Police in Kushinagar on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder and attempt to rape of a 10-year-old girl and sent him to the district jail.

The accused was carrying a Rs 15,000 reward as well. Police also recovered the knife used in the murder.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Centre Invites Union Leaders For Talks at Vigyan Bhavan Tomorrow to Break Impasse.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Singh told reporters, "The accused (Miger) was arrested near Badhara village under Vishunpura police station limit on a tip-off. Police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 on him before his arrest. On the complaint of family members, a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against him."

The SP also said that on Friday, the 10-year-old girl was going home on a cycle when the accused stopped her threatening her with a knife and dragged her to a farm field where he attempted to rape her.

Also Read | Taj Mahal Visit Online Bookings: ASI Caps Pre-Booking of Tickets to Curb Black-Marketing; Check Details Here.

When the girl raised an alarm, he slit her throat with a knife and killed her, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)