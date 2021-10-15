Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating a 25-year-old tribal woman on the pretext of marrying her, said the police.

According to police, the woman has been working on the farmland of the accused, Sagar Patil, for the past five years.

"During this period, Sagar allegedly promised to marry her and impregnated her. When the woman approached the man for marriage, Sagar declined to do so," said the police.

Later, the woman and her family filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the man under Sections 376 (2) (Rape) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 3(2)(a) of the SC/ST Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

