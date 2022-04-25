New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend following a quarrel over monetary dispute in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Monday.

The 35-year-old man, a vagabond, killed Rakesh after hitting him with an iron pipe, they said, adding that both were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place on April 24.

The accused has been identified as Md. Alam, a native of Bihar's Siwan.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found Rakesh's body with injury marks on his face and head, a senior police officer said.

According to the statement of Shayam, the complainant, Rakesh was last seen with Alam, and both of them were arguing over some money-related matter, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said raids were conducted and the accused was found near Badli Metro Station.

"He was caught while trying to leave Delhi after committing the murder. The accused was immediately overpowered by the staff," he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and Rakesh were both consuming liquor. An argument broke out between them over a money-related matter following which a scuffle broke out, the police said.

Alam picked up an iron pipe and hit Rakesh with it, the officer said, adding that a case of murder was registered.

